April 24, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: flight ban extended

By Annette Chrysostomou00
Larnaca airport

The transport ministry on Friday announced that the ban on commercial flights has been extended for another two weeks.

The flights are now banned until Sunday May 17, following a cabinet decision on Thursday.

The ban excludes cargo and repatriation flights.

An initial ban which was introduced on March 21 has been renewed for 14-day periods.



Related posts

Coronavirus: Further medical supplies from China

Staff Reporter

Six-day remand for robbery suspects

Annette Chrysostomou

Shots fired on house

Staff Reporter

Tractor incident victim dies

Annette Chrysostomou

Rain to accompany sharp drop in temperature

Annette Chrysostomou

Coronavirus: 3,600 checked, 65 booked

Annette Chrysostomou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign