May 3, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Non-urgent surgeries to start as of Monday

By Andria Kades00

Non-urgent surgeries will be able to begin as of Monday in state and private hospitals although only 60 per cent of available beds will be allowed to be used.

As the government grappled with the first cases of the Covid-19 pandemic, non-urgent surgeries were cancelled but as the first phase of the gradual lifting of lockdown comes into force on Monday, non-urgent patients can be admitted and surgeries take place.

As per a health ministry decree on April 30, all state and private hospitals can admit patients, schedule surgeries and deal with inpatient matters provided all health and safety measures are followed for health professionals, staff and patients.

A total of 40 per cent of beds must remain empty and hospitals need to take into account that the remaining 60 per cent must also account for unforeseen emergency cases. The rule applies for all wings, including the ICU but excluding day clinics.

The measure barring visits continues to apply both for public and private hospitals while outpatient clinics outside hospitals operate only with appointments.



