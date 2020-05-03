May 3, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Three remanded for being in Paphos without permission

By Katy Turner00

Three people were remanded for three days on Sunday by the Paphos district court for breaking the movement ban and forgery.

According to the police, the three people, one woman aged 30 and two men aged 35 and 46, were in a car without having the relevant permission for moving around.

Police questioning showed the three work in a hotel in Ayia Napa and had received permission from their employer to circulate within Ayia Napa during working hours.

The three were stopped by a police patrol in Paphos and the document they used to justify what they were doing appeared to be forged, allowing them also to move around in Paphos.

They were taken to Paphos CID for questioning.

They all three admitted the offences and were taken to court.



Related posts

Coronavirus: Government announces allowance for the unemployed

Andria Kades

Coronavirus: Oelmek raises concerns over reopening of schools

Andria Kades

Coronavirus: Laughter the best medicine say groups behind Zoom events

Katy Turner

Schools struggled to implement distance learning

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Coronavirus: Union says measures discriminate against civil servants

Andria Kades

Coronavirus: Pulmonologist at Paphos hospital ‘worried’ about lifting measures

Katy Turner
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign