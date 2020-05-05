May 5, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Hotel lays on entertainment for quarantine guests (video)

By George Psyllides00

People quarantined at Eleana hotel in Ayia Napa celebrate someone’s birthday on Tuesday night followed by a game of bingo played from balconies.

On Tuesday they were also treated to a movie and a keep fit class while on Wednesday the hotel was expected to bring a singer to keep them entertained.

Meanwhile, Ayia Napa municipality is offering a Covid-19 voucher to all those who have been put up in their hotels for quarantine after returning from overseas.

Valid from June 15 to October 30, it will include free entry for two people into the Thalassa museum and two sunbeds and an umbrella on the beach of their choice free of charge.



