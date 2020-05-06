May 6, 2020

Coronavirus: Shops ‘mostly compliant’ with safety rules

By Jonathan Shkurko00

Safety inspectors from the Labour Inspection Department carried out a total of 936 checks at shops and construction sites on Wednesday.

Out of the 936 checks carried out, 807 related to shops and 129 to construction sites.

“The shop that were inspected were found to be mostly in compliance of the safety measures in place,” an announcement said.

“However, specifically in some shops in rural areas, the level of compliance with the measures was lower than expected, especially regarding customers who were not respecting the two-metres distance from each other.”

The announcement added that construction sites were found to be “moderately adherent to the decrees issued by the government”.

“In some construction there were no sanitary facilities, nor hand sanitisers in place. Like in some shops, several employees did not respect the two-metre distance from each other and, in some cases, they weren’t even aware of such a measure.”

The announcement finally said that, based on the outcome of the checks carried out on Wednesday, more inspections are to be expected on Thursday.



