May 14, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Convict pleads not guilty to 24 charges related to two attempted murders

By George Psyllides00

A 38-year-old convict pleaded not guilty on Thursday to 24 charges relating to two attempted murders in Ayia Napa and Larnaca.

His trial will start on July 6.

Demetris Mamalikopoulos, is already serving five life sentences for murdering five people in Ayia Napa on June 23, 2012. He is thought to be the mastermind behind the latest shootings.

A second defendant, 37-year-old Charalambos Chrysanthou, aka hamburger, from Paphos, is also been held for the same offences.

Mamalikopoulos was charged with the attempted murder of businessman Costas Kritikos and a Larnaca man, 37.

Four other attempted murder counts he faces relate to four individuals who were injured during the attempt against Kritikos in Ayia Napa on February 16.

Chrysanthou is suspected of firing 25 rounds with an automatic rifle into a café, injuring four people who had no relation with his intended target, Kritikos, who had left the establishment earlier.

The pair were also linked with an attempt against Constantinos Charalambous, 37, aka Mavros, in Larnaca on November 27, 2019.

Mamalikopoulos, representing himself before the criminal court, submitted a document listing his objections to the charges.

The convict said the charge sheet was unfounded, abusive, and in bad faith. He claimed it was a product of an irregular and unfair process, which violate the principles of a fair trial.

He said it was based on the statement of his co-defendant whose testimony was dubious, unjustified, vindictive, and with ulterior motives.



