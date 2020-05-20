May 20, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: House resumes work in physical environment (with video)

By Jean Christou02
Photo and video: Christos Theodorides

Parliament began ending remote working on Wednesday and resumed meetings in a physical rather than virtual environment at the Philoxenia conference centre in Nicosia.

The first meeting was being held by the House interior committee.

Addressing those present, House President Demetris Syllouris said it was incumbent on MPs to use the physical space as much as possible for parliament business “not all but enough”, he said for the moment.

By unanimous vote parliament on Thursday passed a decision, the upshot of which is that legislative business will be conducted at the Philoxenia due to the Covid-19 situation.

The parliament building in the centre of Nicosia had been inspected and the plenum hall found to be wanting in terms of ventilation and spacing requirements under the coronavirus-related guidelines.

During the extraordinary measures in place since March, parliamentarians have held some 70 teleconference sessions.

With the further easing of restrictions coming next week, it was decided that all MPs may be physically present in one place, provided that the prescribed distancing rules are adhered to.

According to the same memo, each plenary session at the conference centre will cost €1,500. Committee sessions are costed at €5,000 a week.



