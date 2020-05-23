May 23, 2020

Akinci focuses on pandemic fight in Eid message

Mustafa Akinci praised the joint action in fighting last Sunday's fires

Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci focused on the ways the north had dealt with the coronavirus pandemic in his Eid al-Fitr message on Saturday saying the community needed to focus on solidarity.

In the post-pandemic period, he said there will be two schools of thought, one that calls for more isolation and one that calls for more solidarity and freedom.

“The Turkish Cypriots’ choice between those two options will undoubtedly be a period of more solidarity and freedom,” he said, adding that the future needed to be decided together.

Commenting on funding, he said the ‘TRNC’ needed to be given the proper funds to deal poverty, and an economic mechanism need to be created which was sustainable and autonomous.

“We need to free ourselves of the habit of living with loans, to be able to make steps to benefit the society,” he said.

Regarding last Sunday’s fires in the north that burned a centuries old olive grove, Akinci said fighting the fire showed solidarity from both Turkey and Cyprus, without political games.

Both the Republic of Cyprus and Turkey sent help to extinguish the blaze, which destroyed thousand of hectares of land.

“Our reaction to this issue has broken one taboo,” Akinci said.

In his message he also thanked doctors, healthcare workers, nurses and pharmacists for all their work in dealing with the virus.

Meanwhile, in a message published in Turkish and English, President Nicos Anastasiades sent well-wishes to all Turkish Cypriots for Eid al-Fitr.

“Sending my very best wishes to our Turkish Cypriots compatriots and all Muslims in Cyprus and around the world celebrating the feast of Eid al-Fitr.  May this season bring health, prosperity and peace to all. Eid Mubarak,” he said in a message on social media.

 

 



