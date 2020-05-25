May 25, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Of over 500 premises checked only one not abiding by rules

By Annette Chrysostomou00

Police inspected 529 premises on Sunday evening, checking for violations of restrictions due to the coronavirus, and booked one of them.

Since the lifting of the decree on movement was lifted on May 21 police are now concentrating on premises that are not allowed to open inside and have to follow other guidelines.

Between 6pm on Sunday and 6am on Monday, 42 checks were carried out in Nicosia, 165 in Limassol, 152 in Larnaca, 10 in Paphos, 125 in the Famagusta district and 35 in the Morphou district.

The only violation was recorded in Larnaca.

 



