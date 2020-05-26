May 26, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Child with Kawasaki is doing well, doctor says

By Annette Chrysostomou00
The Makarios hospital

The four and a half-year-old boy treated for Kawasaki disease at Makarios hospital is doing well and is expected to be  discharged within the next 24 hours, head of the pediatric clinic Avraam Elia said on Tuesday.

The boy underwent four coronavirus tests and has tested negative in all of them.

According to Elia, he is the third child with Kawasaki disease this year. One of the other patients tested positive for Covid-19, making his condition worse.

The boy, who has been treated at the Nicosia hospital for a week, was transferred from a private hospital in Limassol after he had a high fever and did not respond to antibiotics.

Elia said Covid-19 is thought to be the trigger for a new nosological entity like the Kawasaki syndrome, which is why the boy was tested four times.

Kawasaki disease is an illness that causes inflammation (swelling and redness) in blood vessels throughout the body. It happens in three phases, and a lasting fever usually is the first sign.

It most often affects kids younger than five.

In Cyprus, around ten cases are treated every year.

 



Related posts

Coronavirus: Union wants everyone to wear mask on public buses

George Psyllides

Coronavirus: Ryanair to resume flights to Cyprus on July 1

Annette Chrysostomou

Landlords and tenants ‘not happy’ about rent relief bill

Andrew Rosenbaum

Coronavirus: Flight ban extended until June 8

Staff Reporter

Cyprus is open, but will the tourists come?

Andrew Rosenbaum

Third robbery suspect found in Paphos

Annette Chrysostomou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign