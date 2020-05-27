May 27, 2020

Fiscal package ‘in line with EU framework and government’s capacity’

The new financial stimulus package to be unveiled on Wednesday in response to the impact of the pandemic on the economy, is in line with the government’s capacity and is compatible with the European framework, Deputy Government Spokesman Panayiotis Sentonas said.

He was speaking ahead of a cabinet meeting Wednesday evening. Decisions will be announced during a televised address by President Nicos Anastasiades.

Speaking to CNA, Sentonas said that various segments comprise the new set of measures, that have to do with the liquidity of businesses, providing further support to Cypriot businesses, employees and the economy in general.

“This is a new package of measures, in addition to the measures adopted by the government so far,” Sentonas said. He added that more than 60 support measures have been implemented or are about to be implemented, with their cost estimated at around €1.2bn.

Safeguarding jobs and supporting employment and the business sector are the priorities shaping government designs, Sentonas concluded.

The Council of Ministers is scheduled to convene at 7pm.



