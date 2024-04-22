April 22, 2024

Disciplinary offences over prison escape

Police confirmed on Monday an investigator was being appointed to assess a prisoner escape, where an inmate walked out of Nicosia prison without question.

“At first sight, it seems there are disciplinary offences over this,” police spokesman Christos Andreou said.

Police chief Stelios Papatheodorou ordered the appointment of an investigative officer on the case.

The escape took place on Friday shortly after 1pm, when a 35-year-old Syrian national apparently walked out of Nicosia central prison.

The man had been returning from a Larnaca court hearing in a police van. While he was waiting to be processed, he reportedly blended in with a group of visitors and walked out.

He is not believed to have had any help from the outside. The 35-year-old faces charges after he was found with 1.5kg of drugs.

Justice Minister Marios Hartsiotis pledged action would be taken for security oversights.

The inmate was found two hours after he escaped, when officers noticed during inmate count that he was missing. He did not manage to get very far due to a problem with his leg.

Andria Kades is the Cyprus Mail’s chief reporter, and has been a journalist at the paper since 2015. She covers the political sphere with a keen interest in corruption, human rights and mental health

