May 28, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Company News

Volvo SUVs recognized as Consumer Guide Automotive Best Buys

By Kyriacos Nicolaou00
New Volvo XC90 Inscription T8 Twin Engine in Birch Light Metallic

The Volvo SUV lineup continues to impress experts, with the 2020 XC90 midsize luxury SUV and 2020 XC40 compact luxury SUV each earning Consumer Guide Automotive Best Buy Awards.

The team at Consumer Guide selected the XC90 in the Premium Midsize Crossover/SUV category for the fifth year in a row, and the XC40 in the Premium Subcompact Crossover/SUV category for the second year in a row, giving discerning shoppers the confidence their money will be well spent.

The elegant XC90 is the Volvo Cars flagship, offering state-of-the-art technology, the best in Scandinavian design, and available 400 horsepower plug-in hybrid powertrain with an EPA rated 55 MPGe, and all the safety of a Volvo.

According to Consumer Guide, “The XC90 offers a spacious, sumptuously trimmed cabin; decent fuel economy from its four-cylinder engines; and loads of innovative and unconventional features that set it apart from its competition.” For the 2020 model year, the XC90 has refreshed exterior details and a six-seat variant has been added, which allows for easier access to the third row.

The contemporary XC40 includes a long list of standard safety, technology and comfort features, including a thoughtfully designed interior with clever storage features to reduce clutter and stress. It was the first vehicle to be offered by subscription through Care by Volvo. Consumer Guide called the XC40 “genuinely chic and upscale.”

Consumer Guide editors test drive more than 150 new vehicles each year to select those with the highest rating in each category. A vehicle does not become a Best Buy based solely on objective rankings, it also has to distinguish itself as being a good dollar value compared to others in the class.



