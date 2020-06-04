Two art installations at Geroskipou beach promote environmental awareness

Two art installations at Geroskipou beach will be inaugurated on Friday and aim to promote environmental awareness and sensitivity, according to the mayor.

The municipality continues the policy of promoting recycling in the area through the installation of two ecological art installations on the revamped municipal beach, he said.

The installations are part of a wider municipal plan for similar actions that promote recycling and protect the environment.

“We have involved the children of Geroskipou Primary School in this action and they have enjoyed being part of it,” Michalis Pavlidou said speaking to the Cyprus Mail on Thursday.

The installations, which are a co-operation between the municipality, the centre for research-AKTI, artist Elena Daniel, and children and teachers of the Second Primary School, will be inaugurated by the mayor and other officials at 10.30am tomorrow. (Friday)

The first artwork is a large metal fish which was designed by Elena Daniel and created by Antonis Menikou, said Pavlides.

“People will be able to put their plastic and cans in the big fish through an opening in it’s mouth and there is a door at the bottom where we can remove the items and take them to the green point,” he said.

The second is a beach umbrella which the primary school children have decorated with coloured plastic bottle tops.

“The installations will help to children and adults to be environmentally aware and educate the youngsters. It will also remind older people to love the environment and that we have to find a way to have a more friendly environment as well,” he said.

Daniel said on social media that her joy at the project’s completion was indescribable, as she knows that the children will be happy with the result.

“The process taught them infinite things and helped cultivate ecological consciousness. These projects are important because they are the result of collaboration and support for ideas,” she said.

She added that the project has taken take place at a time when it is difficult to take things for granted and when no one has the time or resources to devote to art.





