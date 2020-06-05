June 5, 2020

Akinci asks for firefighting help, Anastasiades sends three aircraft  

The Republic on Friday was helping the north battle a fire that broke out near the village of Kalivakia, in Kythrea.

Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci called President Nicos Anastasiades asking him to assist with a firefighting aircraft, government spokesman Kyriacos Kousios said.

Anastasiades gave the order that help be deployed immediately and three firefighting aircraft from the forestry department were sent to battle the flames. Another helicopter from the police force was on its way to aid and three firefighting trucks were also made available if they were needed, Kousios said.

Deputy ‘Prime Minister’ Kudret Ozersay in a post on social media said help was requested through the UN in consultation with the ‘ministry’ of agriculture. He added it was important and necessary to cooperate over such matters.



