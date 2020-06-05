June 5, 2020

GoGordian makes two desirable commercial plots available in Nicosia

GoGordian has made two very desirable commercial plots in Ayios Pavlos in Nicosia available. The two plots are situated opposite each other.

Ayios Pavlos avenue is a pivotal section in the area since it boasts services and amenities. The plots are 490 metres away from the Ayios Dometios gymnasium and 200 metres from the Nicosia Race Club.

These desirable properties offer unique visibility since they form part of the avenue and offer easy access to Nicosia city centre. They are close to a plethora of services, including banks, shops and more. Both plots have been approved for buildings up to four storeys for a combined height of 17 metres, with a building factor of 140%. They are ideal for the construction of offices or spacious commercial premises.

The first plot, reference number 5488, has an area of 716 square metres and is priced at €575,000, while the second plot, reference number 5487, has an area of 1,320 square metres and is priced at €1,065,000.

For more details visit: Ref. 5488: https://bit.ly/2M12Va1, Ref. 5487 https://bit.ly/3ebVuZQ

Visit GoGordian at: www.gogordian.com, call 7777 5656 or email [email protected]



