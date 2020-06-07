June 7, 2020

Roofs of abandoned buildings collapse during fire

The roofs of the buildings collapsed (Fire service)

The roofs of two abandoned houses in Nicosia collapsed after consumed by fire on Sunday morning.

According to the fire service, a fire erupted in the two abandoned houses in Lykavitos in Nicosia at around 7.40am.

Both buildings were damaged extensively while their roofs collapsed.

Five engines put out the fire while crews also protected an apartment building next to them and other buildings on the same block.

The cause of the fire will be investigated in cooperation with the police, the fire service said.

 



