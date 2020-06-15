June 15, 2020

Remand after man ends up in hospital with head injury

By Evie Andreou00

A 30-year-old Paphos resident was remanded for four days on Monday on suspicion of hitting another man, 39, in the head causing him serious injuries.

The suspect was arrested on Sunday after being reported for hitting the 39-year-old, who is now in serious condition in hospital.

The 39-year-old was located just after midnight on Sunday on a street in Paphos with head injuries.

He told police he had been hit by the suspect after telling him and another person who were having a scuffle outside his home to keep quiet. The man said he was going home when he saw the two men he did not know standing on the sidewalk outside his residence quarrelling and making a lot of noise.

He said after he told them off they left, but one of them returned and hit him on the head with an object he did not see.

He was initially taken to the Paphos general hospital with a skull fracture but due to the severity of his condition he was transferred to Nicosia general hospital.



