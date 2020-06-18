June 18, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Pensioner dies after being hit by car in Limassol

By Elias Hazou00
Limassol hospital

An elderly man died on Thursday evening after being hit by a car in the seafront area in Limassol.

The man is believed to be over 80 years old but his exact age was not released yet.

The accident occurred near the Limassol nautical club. The pedestrian was rushed to Limassol general hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The driver of the car is under arrest.



