June 19, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Checkpoints to open to those with Covid test

By Evie Andreou00
Greek Cypriot policemen at the Ledra Street crossing point after it was closed (Christos Theodorides)

As of Sunday Cypriots and permanent residents will be allowed to cross between the two sides, the government announced on Friday.

Furnishing a Covid-19 test no older than 72 hours will be necessary before each movement.

All crossings will be open except that of Ledra street.

 



