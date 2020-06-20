June 20, 2020

More Paphos hotels may reopen after incentives announced

By George Psyllides021
The Mayfair Hotel in Paphos

The support scheme for tourism announced by the government recently could be an incentive for more hotels to open in Paphos, the chairman of the district’s hoteliers said.

Thanos Michaelides told the Cyprus News Agency he expected 15 to 20 hotels to reopen by the end of June instead of the initial 10.

He said the situation would become clearer early in July however.

“They are waiting to see what happens with out main markets since without the British and Russian markets it is very difficult for a large number of hotels to resume operation,” Michaelides.

The UK and Russia have been placed by Cyprus in category C – high-risk countries as regards the coronavirus – as the island on Saturday eased travel restrictions further by allowing travellers from 22 countries to enter without requiring proof they had tested negative for the virus within 72 hours before their travel.

Australia, Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Germany, Greece, Switzerland, Hungary, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Lichtenstein, Luxembourg, Malta, Norway, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Korea have been placed in category A.

People coming from Belgium, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Lebanon, Jordan, Netherlands, Spain, Poland, Romania, UAE would still need the document.

All others have been placed in category C.

Health authorities will be carrying out around 300 random tests per day on passengers from both A and B categories.

Paphos airport will be opening tomorrow.



