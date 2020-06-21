June 21, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Larnaca bar owner fined €4,000 for overcrowding (updted)

By Katy Turner0412

The owner of a bar in Larnaca has been fined 4,000 euro for breaking regulations introduced to stop the spread of coronavirus.

According to the police, the bar on Makenzie beach was found to have 355 people inside instead of the allowed 150 when it was checked by officers as part of routine searches for violations.

Overnight police charged 18 other establishments with violating coronavirus laws.

Thirteen places in Paphos were charged as were three in Limassol, one in Larnaca and one in Nicosia.

The violations were in bars, kiosks and barbers and mainly related to the non wearing of gloves and masks and not having the relevant information on display.



Related posts

Young Australian Cypriot takes on China

Nick Theodoulou

680 booked for traffic offences

Katy Turner

Arrest after child porn found on phone

Katy Turner

Coronavirus: 297 tests taken on airport arrivals on Saturday (update 2)

Katy Turner

Coronavirus: Checkpoints open but some report problems (update 2)

Katy Turner

Drunk driver arrested for causing accident

Katy Turner
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign