June 22, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Last patient due to be released from Famagusta hospital

By Staff Reporter
Famagusta hospital

The last patient with coronavirus being treated at the reference hospital of the Famagusta general hospital of Famagusta, which operates as a Rehabilitation Hospital, is expected to be discharged later today.

The patient did a coronavirus test and as the results were negative he is expected to be discharged from the hospital at noon.

From March 11, when the reference hospital started operating, 151 admissions have been made and 136 discharges have been given.

The Eden Resort Rehabilitation Center in Tersefanou, where those released often spend the rest of their recovery, is currently hosting ten people.



Staff Reporter

