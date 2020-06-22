Coronavirus: Two new cases (Updated)

Two new coronavirus cases were detected on Monday, the health ministry announced with the total of confirmed cases now reaching 988.

Both new cases were traced among tests carried out among passengers and repatriated people. Their contacts are being traced, the ministry said.

In total 1,039 tests were carried out on Monday.

The health ministry said no coronavirus patients are currently being treated in state hospitals.

The last patient with coronavirus that was treated at the reference hospital of the Famagusta general hospital, an 80-year-old man, was discharged on Monday morning, to a round of applause by the morning shift of the ward.

Forty beds will remain on standby in case a second wave of the coronavirus starts.

Hospital director Amalia Hadjigianni, said they were delighted to see that the number of patients for the next shift was zero.

“Today we all feel joy and are moved,” Hadjigianni said, speaking on behalf of the 120 staff members who worked in the coronavirus ward. “Despite the initial fears, doubts and reservations, through teamwork, diligence and collectivity, we managed to complete the difficult task assigned to us.”

She added that during the past few months she was often stressed but knew there was no other option.

From March 11 until Monday, a total of 152 patients with the virus were hospitalised in Famagusta.

The Eden Resort Rehabilitation Center in Tersefanou, where those released often spend the rest of their recovery, is currently hosting ten of those who were discharged.

On Sunday, the only confirmed case was a hotel employee but his or her employer, Capital Accommodation Ltd, gave reassurances that they were not in any contact with guests, announced on Monday.

The employee was working in what was described in the announcement as auxiliary cleaning areas.

The company said all precautionary measures as per instructions by the health ministry were being taken.

It also said that all staff who returned to work had to take a Covid-19 test and that the company is in constant contact with the health ministry services. All areas of the hotel will be disinfected again by a specialised crew, it said.





