June 23, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Company News

PAPAFiLiPOU Stevia ice cream wins Superior Taste Award

By Kyriacos Nicolaou
PAPAFiLiPOU ice cream with Stevia wins the Superior Taste Award! Another international distinction for PAPAFiLiPOU ice cream, attesting to the high quality and flavour of Cyprus' favourite ice cream. PAPAFiLiPOU ice cream with Stevia, received not one, but two, honorary awards at the Superior Taste Award from the International Taste Institute based in Brussels! παπαφιλιπου παγωτο Κυπρος λεμεσος λευκωσια

PAPAFiLiPOU ice cream with Stevia received not one, but two, honorary awards at the Superior Taste Award from the International Taste Institute based in Brussels.

To be more specific, PAPAFiLiPOU Chocolate Fat-Free ice cream with Stevia, won the Superior Taste Award with 2 stars while PAPAFiLiPOU No Sugar Added Strawberry Sorbet with Stevia received the Superior Taste Award with 1 Star. These are the first, and only, Cypriot ice creams to receive this honorary distinction from this institution.

Since 2005, the International Taste Institute has evaluated more than 15,000 food and beverage products from around the world. The panel of famous Chefs & Sommeliers and the strict tasting methodology have led the Superior Taste Award to become the most well-known, independent and certified award in the world, focusing 100% on flavour.

It is worth noting that the panel consists of 200 independent, renowned Chefs & Sommeliers from 20 European countries, including famous Chefs from Michelin-starred restaurants. Product entries are tested in blind trials and evaluated based on first impression, appearance, aroma, texture and of course flavour.

This year’s renowned tasting awards were attended by producers from around the world, but the most significant aspect of this distinction is that this year only three ice creams received awards, two of which were PAPAFiLiPOU ice cream!

Made with fresh Cypriot skimmed milk and organic Stevia from Paraguay, with no sugar, gluten-free, without gelatine, rich in fibre and very low in calories, and as always with the quality assurance of PAPAFiLiPOU, the ice creams with Stevia are an alternative for those looking for a healthier alternative.



