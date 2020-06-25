June 25, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Morphou creating ‘family tree’, calls on former residents to help

By Evie Andreou02

Morphou municipality is calling on people hailing from the town to help establish family trees.

“The aim of the record is for generations after 1974 and beyond to get to know their ancestors, that is, their roots,” the municipality said in a written statement.

For this effort to yield the best possible results, it said, it is necessary to have the help of the Morphou residents.

Anyone who has roots in Morphou, which has been under Turkish control since the invasion, and wishes to be included in the registry may contact deputy mayor Kyriakos Koudounas at 99 318900 or at [email protected]

 



