Competition in telecommunications on the rise

Competition is rising in the telecommunications market, with companies focusing on greater coverage and quality experience for consumers, while the awards from highly accredited companies give another dimension to the industry.
In June 2019, Epic, which was acquired by Monaco Telecom, promised “great value and great network” to the public.
This year, the Epic network received the “Best Mobile Network in Test” award from umlaut, the network measurements and testing company, as a proof of what the company can offer.
Epic’s determination to create a great network and great value for its subscribers is now apparent, as the company is considered the number one mobile network in Cyprus. Specifically, compared to its main competitors in the Cypriot market, Epic won first place in:
- Coverage Excellence – 4G Broadband focus, which is a comparative KPI rewarding wide and deep broadband offering, based on urban, sub-urban and rest of areas segments.
- Time on Broadband. Based on end user experience having 4G device and plan. The category is rewarding individual good broadband offering through users’ “Time on 4G”
- Fastest Speeds supporting HD (requiring 5Mbps and above). This category is rewarding how often users achieve speeds supporting popular services that require 5Mbps and above.
- Ultra-Fastest Speeds supporting UHD Video (requiring 20 Mbps and above). This category is rewarding how often users achieve speeds supporting popular services that require 20Mbps and above.
- Best OTT Voice Class (requiring latency of 100ms or less). This category is rewarding individual good performance in using over-the-top voice services, such as voice calls via Skype, WhatsApp and Viber.
The award was given to Epic following extensive evaluation of the national mobile networks through a series of consecutive measurements and quality checks that lasted 24 weeks.
Both the methodology and the results of umlaut’s measurements of mobile network performance are recognized in more than 120 countries as the de facto model of the industry. Focusing on the user experience on each network, the results of its independent measurements are used by numerous leading telecommunications organizations such as Vodafone Group, Deutsche Telecom / T-Mobile (Group), Swisscom (Switzerland), Verizon (USA), or EE (UK) and others.
The trust shown by internationally acclaimed companies is not coincidental. The results of its research are based on rules that apply to all countries, to provide a fair, transparent, and independent evaluation of all networks.
Through its reliable independent study, umlaut ranked Epic at the top, setting the bar for competition in the domestic telecommunications scene.
It will come as no surprise any major changes and innovations in the whole industry soon, leading to an increase in competition, and rapid progress in the quality of services for the benefit of consumers.