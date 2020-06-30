June 30, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Cyprus among countries with lowest birth rate

By Peter Michael00

Cyprus is among the countries with the lowest birth rates in the world, according to a United Nations report released on Tuesday.

The report published by the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) said the country with the lowest birth rate is South Korea, where the rate is 1.1.

Among the lowest birth rates are Bosnia and Herzegovina and Singapore where the rate is 1.2, and Cyprus, Greece, Italy and Portugal, where the birth rate is 1.3.

The UN report looked at practices that harm women and girls and undermine equality.



