July 6, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Police seek man who allegedly cheated, threatened woman

By Andria Kades00
Paphos police HQ

Police on Monday said they were searching for a 39-year-old man after he was reported for taking some €2,000 from a woman under the guise of helping her get documentation to work and live in Cyprus but then allegedly threatened her life.

According to police, a woman reported that between August 2019 and June 2020, she gave the man €2,100. In return, he would assist her in getting all the necessary documents allowing her to work and live on the island.

He would also help her buy a car and allow her to pay instalments.

Nonetheless, the woman reported to police that the 39-year-old, after getting the money, told her he wouldn’t do anything of what he promised, nor would he return the money. He also allegedly threatened her life.

She reported the case to Paphos police on Sunday night. According to police, an arrest warrant has been issued against him and he is now wanted.



Related posts

Over 1,100 drivers booked at the weekend

Andria Kades

Driver seven times over the limit injures two motorcyclists

Andria Kades

Yellow warning for weather, red alert for fires as high temperatures continue

Andria Kades

Fears of water shortage in north

Agnieszka Rakoczy

Famagustans: a craving for home

Christos Panayiotides

Tough new tools to curb immigration

Elias Hazou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign