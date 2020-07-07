July 7, 2020

Emirates SkyCargo expands network to Larnaca

Emirates SkyCargo will be operating scheduled cargo flights to 100 destinations across six continents during the month of July 2020, including Larnaca, it was announced on Tuesday.

Apart from Larnaca, the new cities added to the air cargo carrier’s network include Accra, Algiers, Athens, Fort Lauderdale, Glasgow, Los Angeles, Male, Moscow (SVO), Phnom Penh, Rome, Santiago, Sialkot and Tunis.

According Emirates, SkyCargo’s network expansion is a response to growing economic activity and demand for air cargo capacity from markets across the world along with Emirates’ increased passenger flight operations.

By offering multiple daily or weekly cargo flight frequencies to major production and consumer markets, the carrier is helping facilitate supplies of goods required for combatting the current pandemic as well as machinery and equipment required for manufacturing and several key economic sectors across global trade lanes, the airline said.

In addition to scheduled services, Emirates SkyCargo also operates a number of special charter flights every week to transport a range of commodities from Personal Protective Supplies (PPE) and pharmaceuticals to food and outsized machinery and components.

The carrier has introduced a number of strict guidelines on cabin loading of cargo covering the type of permitted cargo as well as proper packaging and handling in accordance with IATA guidelines.



