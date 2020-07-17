July 17, 2020

Paphos International Film Festival coming next week

By Eleni Philippou00

The Paphos International Film Festival (PIFF) returns for the fifth year next week with open-air film screenings from July 24 to 26. The city’s leading film festival will screen Cypriot and international short films and documentaries at the Cultural Centre Technopolis 20 and will include screenings under the stars.

PIFF is committed to supporting authentically independent short films and it aims to research, promote and develop the art of independent film making. This year’s programme includes a diverse line up of awarded and distinguished filmmakers, young directors and newcomers, along with students who produced amazing work.

For a full list of the films to be shown visit the festival’s website.

 

Paphos International Film Festival

5th edition of festival with Cypriot and international short films and documentaries. July 24-26. Technopolis 20, Paphos. Free. 8.45pm.Tel: 7000-2420. www.piffcyprus.com



