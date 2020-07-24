July 24, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: two new cases announced on Friday

By Jean Christou00

Two new cases of coronavirus were announced by the health ministry on Friday, bringing the total to 1,047.

Both cases fell into the so-called ‘orphan,’ category as neither of the individuals had a history of travel or any contact with other confirmed cases.

More shortly



Related posts

Hospital scientist hits back at allegations of poor management

Andria Kades

Pensioner pulled unconscious from the sea off Mackenzie beach

Evie Andreou

Business fined €2,000 for irregularities in recycling electronic equipment

Evie Andreou

June tourist arrivals drop by 98%

Peter Michael

Justice minister says road safety a priority

Peter Michael

Mufti alarmed over racist slurs outside Nicosia mosque

Evie Andreou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign