July 24, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Man sentenced to eight years in prison for rape

By Andria Kades01

A 26-year-old man was sentenced on Friday to eight years in prison after he was found guilty of rape and attempted rate by Paphos criminal court.

According to police he plead guilty to entering four homes in a bit to rape women. In one of the cases, he raped a 41-year-old domestic worker.

He had previously tried to rape another domestic worker, a permanent resident to the island and an elderly woman over the age of 75 who lived alone.

All offences were carried out between June 4 and 5.



