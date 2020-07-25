A minute with Chris Ioannides (Chris J) Drummer

Where do you live?

In Nicosia with my wife Iria, and Sebastian, our three-year-old crazy, never resting, bundle of joy!

What did you have for breakfast?

Umm… I didn’t. I’ve been doing that intermittent fasting thing for a while now, so I skip breakfast and wait for lunch. Highly recommended! I lost eight kilos and generally feel great!

Describe your perfect day

A perfect day would be one that I don’t have to watch Peppa Pig.

Best book ever read?

The Cement Garden by Ian McEwan. I mean, the book starts with.. “I did not kill my father”, you gotta love it 🙂

Best childhood memory?

I grew up in Niagara falls Canada. That!!

What is always in your fridge?

My son’s toy car keys. What can I say, the kid found his spot.

What music are you listening to in the car at the moment?

Actually listening to podcasts lately. So educational!

What’s your spirit animal?

The Cockroach! No matter how much s**t they go through, they always come out strong!

What are you most proud of?

I once managed to catch four flies in a row, in mid air… I know right?!

What movie scene has really stayed with you?

All the “hooah’s” in Scent of a Woman. Al Pacino, need I say more?!

If you could pick anyone at all (alive or dead) to go out for the evening with, who would it be?

My wife. Too cheesy??

If you could time travel when/where would you go?

Any time and anywhere in the future. Sheer curiosity of how things will be would keep me mesmerised!

What is your greatest fear?

My son’s wellbeing!

What would you say to your 18-year-old self?

Get your foot out of your a**

Name the one thing that would stop you dating someone

Pineapple on Pizza! Pineapple on PIZZA!… Saying it once was not enough!

If the world is ending in 24 hours what would you do?

Drink beer… LOTS OF IT!!!





