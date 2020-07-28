Coronavirus: health ministry announces revised list of countries for travel to Cyprus

The health ministry on Tuesday announced the revised lists of countries from which Cyprus accepts passengers which will be in effect from August 1.
According to the latest update of the lists, the UK has been moved from category C to B.
Georgia, that was on category B, is being moved to category A.
Bulgaria and Algeria are being moved from category B to C.
According to the latest update, category A, which includes countries deemed safer compared to the rest as regards their epidemiological outlook includes Austria, Germany, Denmark, Greece, Estonia, Ireland, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, Hungary, Poland , Slovakia, Slovenia, Finland, Switzerland, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, Georgia, Japan, Canada, New Zealand and South Korea.
In category B, in which are countries with potentially low risk but more precarious than category A are Belgium, France, Spain, Italy, Croatia, The Netherlands, Czech Republic, United Kingdom, Andorra, Monaco, Vatican City, San Marino, Australia, Morocco, Rwanda, Thailand, Tunisia,Uruguay, and China.
Passengers from category B countries are required to present a negative Covid-19 test certificate not older than 72 hours from a recognised laboratory.
Cypriots and their families, permanent residents and people covered by the Vienna Convention can take the test upon their arrival in Cyprus. The same applies for persons regardless of nationality, whose country of residence is not in a position to offer Covid-19 testing to those wishing to travel to the Republic of Cyprus (public or private sector). The last category is eligible for tests in Cyprus only after the Cypriot health ministry issues an announcement.
Entry to Cyprus from any other country is allowed only to Cypriot citizens permanently residing in the Republic of Cyprus and their family members, permanent residents, people allowed to enter Cyprus under the Vienna Convention and people with special permission. Passengers from Cathegory C countries will have to remain in self-isolation for 14 days whether the result of their Covid-19 test is positive or negative.
All passengers, regardless of the category of the country they are arriving from, are required to apply for CyprusFlightPass (https://cyprusflightpass.gov.cy/ ) within 24 hours of their departure.
Failure to properly fill out the CyprusFlightPass will mean either a €300-fine or be sent back.