July 28, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Three new cases reported on Tuesday (updated)

By Peter Michael02334

Three new coronavirus cases were reported by the health ministry on Tuesday, bringing the total to 1,063.

The first case was an individual that arrived from Bulgaria on Monday and was tested at the airport.

The other two live together, and one of them had previously arrived in Cyprus from the United States. Both were tested on private initiative after presenting symptoms.

At total of 1,974 tests were processed over the past 24 hours, the ministry said.

Specifically, 452 from individuals tested on private initiative, 860 from passengers and repatriated individuals.

Another 35 were processed from workers returning to their jobs during the second and third phase of lifting restrictions, 99 from contact tracing, 201 from individuals tested on doctors’ orders, 269 from Kato Pyrgos residents, and 58 from state hospital laboratories.



Related posts

Cyprus considering buying weapons from France

Elias Hazou

More officers expected to boost police force next week

Jonathan Shkurko

Unficyp raft resolution adopted by UN Security Council with minor changes (updated)

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Two men jailed after over 3kg cannabis found

Peter Michael

Three Diko MPs, officials quit the party  (Updated)

Jean Christou

Diplomacy, military upgrade: parties split on how to deal with Turkey (updated)

Jean Christou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign