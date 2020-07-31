July 31, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Banking and Finance

Asian stocks falter as global growth fears temper tech boost

By Reuters News Service

Asian shares wobbled in a choppy session on Friday as abysmal economic data from the United States and rising global COVID-19 cases weighed on sentiment, despite strong U.S. tech earnings and signs of manufacturing recovery in China and Japan.

The U.S. dollar was also set for its worst month in a decade amid expectations the Fed will maintain its ultra-loose monetary policy for years.

U.S. GDP collapsed at a 32.9 per cent annualized rate in the second quarter, the deepest decline on record, while jobless claims rose last week, adding to signs the momentum of economic recovery has slowed.

Those figures overshadowed positive manufacturing data from China and Japan. China’s official Purchasing Manager’s Index (PMI) data showed that factory activity grew in July for a fifth straight month and at a faster pace, defying expectations of a slowdown, while Japan’s industrial output snapped four months of declines in June.

“We are seeing some tentative signs of an improvement in global trade flows as economies reopen, but the overhang from recessionary conditions in the developed world and rising infection rates are kind of a focus for investors at the moment,” said Ryan Felsman, senior economist at CommSec in Sydney.

After rising in early trade, MSCI’s broadest index of Asian shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS turned lower by late morning. It was last down 0.22 per cent.

Australian shares slid 1.85 per cent amid month-end profit taking and Seoul’s Kospi .KS11 ticked down 0.2 per cent. Japan’s Nikkei .N225 dropped 1.87 per cent as a stronger yen weighed on exporters.

Chinese blue-chips .CSI300 were last down 0.29 per cent in a choppy session.



