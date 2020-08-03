August 3, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Letters

Twice AKEL blocked the road towards a solution

By CM Reader's View054
The Peace Plans 1978 Anglo-American-Canadian Plan
Another missed opportunity. The Peace Plans 1978 Anglo-American-Canadian Plan (Photo:Nicos Rolandis)

We had two very good opportunities in the past for decent solutions to Cyprob, in 1978 (the Anglo-American-Canadian plan) and the Annan plan in 2004.

In 1978, for example, there were no Turkish settlers in the occupied area and family homes, public buildings and all infra structures were intact.

If we had showed that we trusted the TC’s in 2004, the Turkish troops would have been gone today (except of the 650 as stated in the constitution), the majority of refugees would have been back in their homes (Famagusta, Morphou and circa 35 villages, the area controlled by the TC’s today would have been reduced by 12%, 40,000 settlers remaining (as compared to 150,000-200,000 today) and the EU acquis valid for the whole of Cyprus.

But both times DIKO and AKEL voted NO.

In 1978 Ezekias Papaioannou, on orders from the USSR, refused to accept the plan since it was a “Anglo-American imperialistic plan” and not because of the content itself which he originally accepted.

In 2004 history repeated itself. Originally Demetris Christofias accepted the Annan plan, but a little while later made a 180 degree turn around and asked his flock to vote NO. His famous “vote NO now to cement the yes’ is a perfect example of an immature and clueless politician, more concerned about his own and his party’s well-being, than that of the country he was supposed to be serving.

As for the quote from Mr. Espen Barth Eide, I just want to remind you once again, that the referendum took place in Cyprus and GC’s and TC’s were asked to vote for a solution of the Cyprob which they themselves had negotiated.

The TC’s voted yes for a future with our side, but we voted no. In other words, we slammed the door in the face of the TC’s for a future together.

How can they trust us?

Ver

Our View: Pursuing punitive measures via the EU will not solve anything



Related posts

I will disagree with you this time Patrocle

CM Reader's View

Media pluralism under threat everywhere

CM Guest Columnist

Refusing to have a coronavirus vaccine is inexplicable 

George Koumoullis

The one and only red line

Christos Panayiotides

Slavery, history and the past being another country

Gwynne Dyer

Our View: Pursuing punitive measures via the EU will not solve anything

CM: Our View
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign