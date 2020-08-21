Re-designing and re-thinking fashion

Catwalks, fashion weeks, billboards. Fashion is everywhere, it surrounds us. It’s not only about what we wear but where we buy from, how often and that unexplainable desire to always keep up with the trends.
Wanting to break the unconscious pattern and raise awareness about the fashion industry is what drives local initiative Dostou Chance, a social enterprise that offers a variety of clothes based on Conscious Design and Ethical Trade. It re-uses and upcycles clothes to promote a circular economy. A healthier form of fashion.
Dostou Chance along with Meta Fashion is putting together a thematic exhibition this September to promote ethical fashion and conscious consumption.
Titled Redesign Fashion, the exhibition will take place at the Kalavasos Cultural Center and Museum between September 11 and 13 endorsing positive endeavours and support the community of domestic designers, craftsmen and artists that has been created.
“Through education, creativity and experiential learning,” commented the organisers, “this idea takes a critical look at the consequences of fashion consumption, concerning both the producers and the environment. More specifically, it encourages visitors to rethink their consumer behaviour and to get involved, to create a positive impact. The idea can be characterised as well as supportive to the traditions and the local economy, by promoting sustainable and ethical brands and conscious consumption.”
Entering the venue, two large banners will explain fast-fashion and Slow and Sustainable Fashion. The rest of the exhibition will be split into three rooms. The Fast Fashion room will present the life cycle of clothing and the hidden realities in the fashion industry, regarding working conditions, global pollution, the supply and abuse of raw materials through photographs, videos and documentaries.
The Art and Costume room uses up-cycling to present various art forms based on clothing while the Slow Fashion room showcases alternative actions such as a clothes exchange, vintage shops, second-hand clothing, local initiatives, workshops and more.
Redesign Fashion
Thematic exhibition. September 11-13. Kalavasos Cultural Center and Museum, Kalavasos. 4-10pm. Tel: 99 180549