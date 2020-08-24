August 24, 2020

Coronavirus: ministry clarifies rules on social gatherings

By Peter Michael00
Parties on beaches must be kept to 50 or less

The health ministry on Monday issued clarifications on social gatherings of no more than 50 people, as part of coronavirus protocols.

The measure was introduced on August 21 to help stop the spread of the virus in the community.

According to the ministry, no more than 50 people will be allowed at social gatherings, including birthday parties (children or adult) at homes, play areas, and parks.

The only exceptions are those parties organised at restaurants.

No more than 50 people can attend beach parties, pool parties, or parties on yachts.

The protocol also applies to parties at homes, events, cocktail parties, or other private or public venues.

Only 50 people will also be allowed at dinners at home, memorial services, family and friends gatherings, cultural events (theatre, musical events, dance, and exhibitions). The rule applies for all spaces, except those events held at open-air amphitheatres where social distancing can be applied to seating arrangements.

The ministry added 50 people will be allowed at contests, and cultural, sporting, or other types of associations.

The protocol also applies to any other type of gathering that might lead to a large number of people congregating in the same space.

The latest rules are to be in play until January 15.



