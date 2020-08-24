Remand for man suspected of stabbing his father to death (Update 3)

A 25-year-old man believed to have stabbed his father to death was remanded for eight days by the Larnaca district court on Monday morning.

The body of British Cypriot Frederick George Clifford, 64, was found in a stage of advanced decay at noon on Sunday at his home in Lefkara.

According to the Cyprus News Agency, the suspect made a voluntary statement in which he explained that strained and troubled family relations over the past few years are what led him to murder the 64-year-old.

Specifically, the son said the reason he killed his father is because he had found out that the father was seeking custody of his younger sister.

Charalambos Zachariou, Larnaca police spokesman, said that a friend of the 64-year-old reported to the police that he had not been seen or heard from for ten days.

“Investigations carried out by the police identified the prefabricated premises in which the 64-year-old had been living for the past seven years,” Zachariou said.

On discovering his body, officers found suspicious marks and summoned state pathologists Sophocles Sophocleous, Nicolas Charalambous and Orthodoxos Orthodoxou to the scene.

They carried out a post-mortem there and found he had been stabbed in the back five times with a sharp object.

Police questioned friends and family members. They reported that the victim’s 25-year-old son admitted he had killed his father with a knife on August 9 during an argument.

Sources speaking to CNA stated that there was familial violence and that is why the 15-year-old daughter is under the supervision of the welfare services and lives in a shelter.

In 2018 the German mother and the 25-year-old son reported the father to the police for domestic abuse in 2013 and 2015. For his part, the father claimed that his 25-year-old son had hit him.

The case was brought before the Larnaca district court but the complaints were later withdrawn.

The suspect lives in Pano Lefkara while his father, who was reportedly estranged from his family, lived alone in the prefab.

“The suspect is cooperating with the police, he explained the reasons why he committed the crime while the allegations will be investigated,” Zachariou said.

“The living conditions of the 64-year-old in the prefabricated building located in a mountainous area of Lefkara are part of the police examinations,” Zachariou.

As part of the investigation police are expecting to receive about 30 statements from and including the family, friends and professional workers from the welfare services.





