Al Jazeera reports are propaganda, not journalism, Nouris says (Update 1)

Interior Minister Nicos Nouris on Wednesday accused Qatar’s Al Jazeera network of deliberately trying to damage Cyprus politically and economically with its reporting on the island’s citizenship by investment scheme.

Al Jazeera on Sunday began a series of reports about the programme based on “an investigation of more than 1,400 leaked documents”. It dubbed the applications for citizenship, which it claimed contained the names of 2,544 people, the Cyprus Papers.

“For the last 24 hours we have been witnessing an orchestrated effort by the Al Jazeera network , which, after succeeding in securing secret documents of the Republic of Cyprus, is attacking our country through distortion, deception and impressions,” Nouris told a news conference on Wednesday.

“Investigative journalism is one thing, which we respect, but it is something completely different… propaganda that deliberately aims to hit the country politically and economically.”

He said his ministry has been investigating the reports “from the first moment” they were published “at a time when Cyprus is under threat and is waging a major political battle against Turkey’s expansionist tendencies”.

“Al Jazeera is based in a country known for its pro-Turkish positions… and is trying to hit the Republic of Cyprus with distorted and misleading information,” the minister added.

Nouris said that from the first moment of publication the ministry began investigating the 117 names published, all of which have been checked.

“All of the persons in question, for whom we will avoid naming for obvious reasons, at the time of submission of their applications, met the criteria and were holders of clean criminal record in their countries of origin and countries of residence,” he said.

In addition, he said, during the examination of their applications, no evidence was found against them by the audits of the competent state security services or Interpol.

“What is being found is a deliberate attempt by Al Jazzera to falsify data and information,” the minister said.

He said that just to confirm that what Al Jazeera was doing was not investigative journalism, but propaganda against Cyprus “the network fails to mention that these are events that occurred much later than their naturalisation and therefore could not be taken into account. when examining their applications”.

Referring to the provenance of the leaked documents, Nouris said the idea of such a massive leak of classified government documents was worrying. Anyone who would do such a thing was not concerned with defending the public interest of his homeland, Nouris said.

Instructions have already been given and the control procedures have been rolled out in all the services involved in the management and handling of the specific documents, he said. The government will await the findings of the investigations.

“However, we cannot leave unanswered the fact that parties and MPs who, on the occasion of the network’s publications, are rushing to harshly criticise,” said Nouris. “We unfortunately see that the documents published by Al Jazeera are circulating with the seal of the Cypriot Parliament.

