August 26, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime Cyprus

North hands over suspected drug trafficker

By Staff Reporter00
file photo

A 43-year-old man was referred to the Larnaca criminal court on Wednesday facing charges in connection with the trafficking of half a kilo of cocaine.

Georgios Christodoulou Zavrantonas allegedly committed the offence on May 25 last year. His trial is scheduled for October 5.

He had managed to escape to the north of the island but was returned by Turkish Cypriots through the bicommunal crime committee.

He will remain in custody until his trial.

 



Staff Reporter

Related posts

Hellenic Bank CEO unexpectedly resigns

George Psyllides

Cars banned from forest roads at night

Jonathan Shkurko

Men arrested over Platres fire due to be released

George Psyllides

Murder reportedly linked to sham marriage (Updated)

George Psyllides

Commission approves €500,000 scheme to support Cypriot pig farms

Jonathan Shkurko

Paphos mayor slams landlords exploiting immigrants and refugees

Jonathan Shkurko
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign