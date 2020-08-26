Where does time go?

THE WAY THINGS ARE

By Colette NiReamonn Ioannidou

I’ve never been one for total recall when it comes to years or dates. Perhaps the coma I went into at three-years-old when meningitis threatened deleted some vital segment of the absorbing sponge under my skull. Or instead of admitting to mathematical stupidity, I say it also might have tampered with my ability to juggle numbers. It’s true that we mostly see the passage of time in children and how fast they seem to grow.

Like the lovely song Sunrise, Sunset from Fiddler on the Roof goes: ‘I don’t remember growing older, when did they?’ Some years and dates are marked by association with events in one’s life and are easy to target. Others are the flotsam and jetsam of memory ebbing that wash up now and then unbidden.

I thought of him the other day as I walked by the house and couldn’t recall how long ago it had happened. I never knew his name. Not entirely my nosey Irish fault, I’m always friendly with new neighbours. Most of my Arab neighbours are sociable and hospitable, ready with a smile and/or a helping hand. Then there are those who let you know they don’t approve of chatty old women giving them the benefit of a cheery, good- whatever time of the day it is.

He was in the latter category. One can misinterpret intentions, though. I once had a Syrian neighbour on whom I silently speared swear words, who would pass me in his car rain and shine, or weighed down with bags, and never offer me a lift. His wife explained it was out of respect, he would not compromise my good name by my being alone in the car with him.

As time passed it became apparent that my taciturn over-the-way was very agitated and I wondered if he had family in the hell that Syria had become. I tried to be neighbourly, but his English and Greek were very limited and my Arabic is sadly non-existent. He would spend time restlessly pacing the area around the house. Those he stayed with had moved out, possibly fearful of legality checks in force then. He remained alone and unhappy. I wondered if he was left with the burden of previously shared rent and tried to ask by hand signals if he had food. He always brushed me off and walked away.

Then I didn’t see him for a while, so I asked another neighbour if he had moved and she said, ‘Didn’t you hear? He hanged himself. We were all shocked in the street. He acted like he wasn’t all right but no one knew how to help him.’

Locking in problems and keeping offered help at bay whether through a sense of privacy or shame can lead to despair and hopelessness. A lot depends on how we are brought up and the cultural behaviour that comes with our origin heritage. Whatever well of misery that eventually drowned that poor man was kept covered until it stagnated and suffocated his reason.

But even then, the fault was not his, he acted or reacted as his nature or culture forced him to. Suicidal what’s the point thoughts can come at bad times in our lives. I knew times I wished an earthquake would swallow me rather than having to scrape up the courage to tackle a seemingly insoluble situation. I always ask when I see someone who looks troubled, ‘Are you OK?’ Then it’s up to them to do or say what comes next.

The rusty call of a rooster in a yard brought back another unpleasant memory. During the 1974 invasion my husband, having volunteered for army duty, phoned and advised my neighbour and I to take our children to a mountain village where it was safe; there was fear Nicosia would be encircled. I hate violence of any sort and hate to see anything or anyone suffering. On a walk through the upper village I saw a little boy playing with a wild bird whose foot was tied to a string. He was twirling it round his head. It was terrified and exhausted. I made a deal with him: if I bought him a new ball would he swap the bird? Sure. We took the bird back to our safe house where we found a cage to put it in. No surprise, it died soon afterwards.

Another walk showed me a large cockerel someone had tried, unsuccessfully, to strangle. They had left it in agony, its head twisted, when one whack of an axe would have been a kindness: why? It stayed with me when people I was worried about were caught up in the war, some never to be seen again.

A group of young medical students once asked if at my age I think a lot about death. I think more about what I won’t be around to see, my grandchildren maturing and Mars explorations. My reply: age really isn’t death’s measure and no one has yet figured out a way to calculate what is, Death is the one with the stop watch.





