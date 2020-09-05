September 5, 2020

46 degrees Celsius in Nicosia

By Theo Panayides01

On a day in September when the highest-ever temperature was recorded in Cyprus (specifically in Nicosia), we talked to Efi Xanthou, the deputy president of the Cyprus Greens-Citizens Cooperation, about the situation, and also asked a selection of people on the streets how they handle the intense heat.



