September 5, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Cyprus sends more aid to Lebanon than much larger countries

By Katy Turner00
Leb

The amount of aid collected in Cyprus for the people of Lebanon is more than has been sent by much bigger countries, volunteer commissioner Yiannis Yiannaki said on Saturday, marked around the world as the International Day of Charity.

In total, 240 tonnes of aid have been sent to Beirut from Cyprus following the massive blast on August 4, which left almost 200 dead and 300,000 homeless.

September 5 was chosen by the UN to mark charity as it is the day on which Mother Theresa died. The date was set in 2012 to honour the work of charitable organisations and individuals.

“The selfless supply of food from citizens, companies, local authorities, the Church, NGOs and voluntary organisations has significantly contributed to the relief of thousands of Beirut residents who were left homeless due to the deadly explosion,” Yiannaki said. “An important contribution to the effort was made by our volunteers, who undertook the collection, segregation, control and placement of the items in boxes.”



Related posts

46 degrees Celsius in Nicosia (video)

Theo Panayides

Co-ownership: a just solution to Greco-Turkish maritime dispute

CM Guest Columnist

Incentives on offer for businesses relocating to old Nicosia

Staff Reporter

Dendias meets Guterres in US, Cyprus discussed

Peter Michael

Eleven hopefuls announce candidacy for ‘presidency’ in north

Evie Andreou

Lottides says man held in Paphos cells for deportation must be moved to Menoyia

Peter Michael
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign