September 6, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

North announces new measures after rise in Covid-19 cases

By Evie Andreou0510

The Turkish Cypriot side announced that all people arriving from abroad will be quarantined for seven days due to the recent rise in coronavirus cases in the north.

The new measures were announced on Saturday evening after 26 new cases were announced by Turkish Cypriot authorities that expressed concerns over the rise in cases, including local transmission.

On Saturday, 26 news cases were recorded in the north: seven are people who arrived from abroad, 11 were people in quarantine and eight local cases. The total number of cases is now 397.

Gatherings and weddings in Vatyli, Sinta and Lysi have been banned for 14 days, starting Monday, due to increased cases found in these areas. The opening of all schools in this region has also been postponed for 14 days.

It was also announced that, given that the number of positive cases was increased among people arriving from category B countries, including Turkey and the UK, all passengers arriving from abroad will be quarantined for seven days in centres monitored by authorities. The new measure will be reviewed on September 20.

Students studying in Turkish Cypriot universities will too be quarantined for seven days upon their arrival in the north.

People arriving from category B countries and have taken two tests, prior to their departure and upon arrival, will not be quarantined if they plan on staying in the north less than three days.

People arriving from category C countries must get tested up to 120 hours prior to their arrival and will be quarantined for 14 days.

Authorities also warned they would order restaurants, bars and other mass gatherings areas to close if they do not take all necessary protection measures.



Related posts

Arrests after arrival of migrant group, another one sent back

Evie Andreou

Mixed feelings over army deferrals

Nick Theodoulou

Coronavirus: Five new cases announced Saturday (updated)

Evie Andreou

Singathon hopes to raise funds for refugees

Annette Chrysostomou

Akrotiri Salt Lake has potential to host first Greater Flamingo breeding colony in Cyprus 

Staff Reporter

Small clinics complain of unfair treatment by HIO

Evie Andreou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign