Pound falls as Johnson bashes Brexit talks

The British pound fell 0.2 per cent to $1.3253, retreating from its highest level in almost a

year on fears over a no-deal Brexit.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: “If London and Brussels don’t reach a deal by October, the UK will be ready to accept this and move on,” in a statement released on Sunday ahead of Brexit negotiations which will continue on Tuesday.

Amid an EU-UK trade negotiations impasse, the chances of a no-deal Brexit have risen sharply as negotiations have been threatened by Britain’s insistence that it have full autonomy over its state aid plans.

And The European Union is demanding a potential veto on Britain’s post-Brexit laws and regulations, the British daily The Times reported on Saturday, citing senior government officials

The euro stood at 1.18395 to the US dollar on Monday.

The focus this week will be on European Central Bank’s policy decision on Thursday. Most analysts don’t expect a change in policy stance but are focusing on the message the ECB will deliver on its inflation forecasts.

The ECB meeting comes after the euro marked a two-year high at the beginning of the month.

The common currency, however, quickly retraced after executive board member Philip Lane

said last week that the appreciation of the euro “does matter” for monetary policy.

The dollar steadied in holiday-thinned trade on Monday after U.S. jobs data showed job growth slowed further in August.

“The jobs data which showed a decline in the unemployment rate, and a rise in US Treasury yields, are supporting the dollar today,” said Masafumi Yamamito, chief currency strategist at Mizuho Securities.

“However, what’s weighing on the currency is a huge drop in U.S. stocks (last week).”

The S&P 500 fell 2.3 per cent last week after five consecutive weeks of gains.

Broader sentiment on the dollar remains weak after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell reiterated on Friday that the central bank plans to keep U.S. rates lower for longer.

“We think that the economy’s going to need low interest rates, which support economic

activity, for an extended period of time … it will be measured in years,” Powell said.





