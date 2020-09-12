September 12, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Business International

Face masks made of hemp are recyclable

By Andrew Rosenbaum00
Hemp
Geochanvre Hemp Mask

In a factory in rural France, a laser cuts through a hemp canvas on the production line of what the manufacturer says is Europe’s first compostable face mask.

Geochanvre pitches the hemp masks as a way to reduce plastic waste during the coronavirus pandemic from single-use protective gear that environmentalists say will take centuries to decompose and is polluting the oceans.

“It’s heresy not to ban polyethylene products, materials that are shipped to all corners of the world. Use local agricultural materials,” Frédéric Roure, founding president of Geochanvre, told Reuters TV.

“This is a natural product and will go back into the soil.”

The mask’s lining is comfortable, and the elastic band is recyclable.

Bales of hemp fibre are passed through compressors and over rollers before emerging at the end of the line as hard-packed flat sheets, ready to be cut into shape and folded by hand. The filtering felt hemp mask is made without glue, additives or treatment, and is lined with a dark protective veil in compostable cornstarch.

Customers, mostly from Europe and Canada, have so far bought 1.5 million of the hemp masks since March.

Worldwide, an estimated 129 billion disposable face masks and 65 billion gloves are used every month, according to a study in the journal Environmental Science and Technology.

Most single-use protective gear is made from plastics including polypropylene, polythene and vinyl.

Disposable plastic masks that end up in the oceans could take up to 450 years to decompose, according to campaign group Waste Free Oceans.

Biodegradable and compostable face masks, made from materials such as hemp or wood fibres, are being made or developed around the world.

The geochanvre mask costs less than one euro per mask, with the price depending on the quantity.  The  hemp masks sold ready-to-use or as a kit depending on your needs.



Related posts

TikTok US could close as China opposes forced sale

Reuters News Service

Euro gains as ECB shows no focus on strong currency

Reuters News Service

Tech Rally will continue despite moral outrage

Andrew Rosenbaum

Cyprus consumers spend more carefully — Association

Gina Agapiou

Cyprus and Israel to promote East Med as top cruise destination

Andrew Rosenbaum

Lloyd’s of London to pay £2.4 billion in the first-half for COVID-19 claims

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign