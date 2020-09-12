Pompeo says tensions do not bring solutions, US to establish training facility in Larnaca (Update 1)

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Saturday that tensions in the region would not bring solutions to the problems in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Pompeo arrived at the presidential palace in Nicosia for a meeting with President Nicos Anastasiades and Foreign Minister Nicos Christodoulides who greeted him at the entrance.

Speaking after the meeting with Anastasiades, Pompeo said US President Donald Trump had spoken to Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and Greek Prime Minister Kyriacos Mitsotakis about the increased tensions in the region.

“There needs to be an agreement on maritime issues and I stand for a diplomatic solution,” he said. “We share the same values and I am very proud of Cyprus.”

During the joint statements, Anastasiades told Pompeo his visit came during a period of very important developments in the Eastern Mediterranean as Turkey was conducting illegal activities in the region.

He also said Cyprus was ready to delimit its maritime zones with Turkey. He said he had briefed Pompeo on the situation in Varosha and the developments on the Cyprus.

“As we have discussed, these unlawful activities, despite repeated calls on Ankara to refrain from provocative actions, should be immediately terminated,” the president said.

He expressed his deep appreciation to the US government for its firm stance on condemning Turkey’s illegal drillings in Cyprus’ EEZ in full support to the unhindered exercise by Cyprus of its sovereign rights to explore and exploit its natural resources.

“I also conveyed our full support to the US position that any disputes in the Eastern Mediterranean should be resolved through dialogue and not by gun-boat diplomacy,” the president said.

The two foreign ministers also signed a Memorandum of Understanding for further cooperation on defence issues.

The Memorandum was signed in the framework of the bilateral co-operation between the Republic of Cyprus and the United States in the security and defence realm, in order to establish a training facility, in Larnaca, which will be named “Cyprus Centre for Land, Open Seas and Port Security” (CYCLOPS).

“This will be a Cyprus-owned facility, which already has secured an initial funding sum by the US government for the purpose of establishing and operating it,” a statement from the palace said.

This initiate falls under the scope of the Statement of Intent which was signed between the two governments in November of 2018.

CYCLOPS is a partnership programme, with the US offering expertise and technical equipment, while also contributing in training programs of Cypriot experts and officials, with the ultimate aim of gaining the necessary expertise to become trainers themselves for programnes which will be on offer to their counterparts from like-minded countries, mainly from the region.

These programmes will be in such security-related fields as the handling and storage of dangerous chemical/biological/radiological material, port security, border control and cybersecurity.

Cyprus will offer the plot of land where the Centre will be built and its related infrastructure. The location has already been identified in Larnaca, in the greater vicinity of its international airport.





